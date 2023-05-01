Share:

ISLAMABAD - First World Expo on Digital Agri­culture held in Weifang, China’s Shandong province has opened a window for sustainable Sino-Pak agriculture cooperation, said Dr Hussain Ahmad Janjua, Principal, Atta-ur-Rahman School of Applied Biosciences (ASAB), National Uni­versity of Sciences and Technolo­gy (NUST).

“Undoubtedly, the Smart Ag­riculture Expo has opened up a brand-new path for sustainable agriculture worldwide in the fu­ture,” he said in an interview with the China Economic Net (CEN).

At the just-concluded first World Expo, NUST showcased agricul­tural technologies including cot­ton virus prevention and control, plant vaccines, climate change monitoring equipment, agricul­tural product transportation and preservation, looking forward to all-round and in-depth coopera­tion with Chinese agricultural en­terprises and universities.

“We have signed a contract with Weifang Engineering Vocation­al College, carrying out coopera­tion on crop fertilizers, such as the application of ecological organ­ic fertilizers in the fields,” Dr Jan­jua said, “in addition, we have just visited Qingzhou Jiuzhou Farm Vegetable Cooperative, which im­pressed me greatly. We are very in­terested in their vegetable green­house technology.”

A series of agricultural APP they developed for monitoring the re­al-time status of the field is also a technology that we are very hap­py to apply in Pakistan, by which researchers and farmers can accu­rately monitor the biotic and abi­otic stress on plants.”

“For agricultural by-product processing, wheat gene editing, soil microbiology, rice planting and processing, etc., all of which NUST is currently researching, but has not yet cooperated with China.

To my way of thinking, these are promising fields.” Dr Janjua told the reporter that how to deal with climate change in the agri­cultural field is a hot issue that is of great concern to the whole world and China has made great achievements in this regard. “If we can cooperate with our friends in smart agriculture to tackle climate change, it will be so meaningful.”

2023 marks the 10th anniver­sary of the Belt and Road Initia­tive and the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Cor­ridor. On this occasion, Dr Janjua expressed his vision for the fu­ture, “Many of our researchers and students are conducting re­search in China related to sustain­able agriculture, smart agricul­ture and the like.”