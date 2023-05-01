Share:

Nowadays, social media has become a powerful tool that has become an integral part of our modern lives. Its use and implications depend on how it is utilized. However, we all know that social media has two sides, positive and negative, respectively. One of the most negative sides is cybercrime and its impact on our mental ability. On the other hand, social media is also beneficial for society, as it provides a platform for increasing awareness about social and economic issues. Therefore, it is crucial to understand both sides of social media to avoid pitfalls and reap the benefits of social media to make life easier.

M. SIDDIQUE MEMON,

Karachi.