KARACHI-A doctor was shot dead over a matrimonial dispute in Karachi’s Baldia Town area on Sunday.

According to details, a doctor named Majid was shot dead in Khani Colony, located in Baldia Town. The police team has arrested the shooter. Police officials say the accused Chaudhry Aslam is a retired police officer, who shot dead dr over his wish to marry his daughter. Weapons used in the incident have also been recovered from the accused?

Separately, in a shocking incident, a patient shot the dead doctor in Gujranwala for coming late to the clinic.

According to police, the incident took place in the limits of Ferozewala police station, where a patient named Ali Raza lost his cool over late arrival of the doctor, Afzal Khan. The patient called the doctor and asked him to reach the clinic, and when the deceased doctor reached the clinic, they had an argument over the late arrival.

Bodies of two youths found inside car in Karachi

Dead bodies of two youths were found inside a car in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area on Sunday.

According to police, a patrolling police team tried to stop a car in the limits of Bin Qasim police station in Karachi, but the driver did not stop the car and rather drove the vehicle away.

The police chased the car and finally managed to stop it in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area. The police searched the car thoroughly and recovered two dead bodies from the car’s trunk. One of the bodies was identified as Zahid, however, the identity of the other body could not be immediately ascertained. The police moved the bodies to the hospital. Further investigation into the incident was underway, said the police.