Share:

LONDON - Enaam Ahmed in only his and team Cape Motorsports’ second qualifying session in the highly competitive Indy NXT series has put in an impressive performance in a shortened eight-minute qualifying session. This enables him to start Sunday’s 35-lap race from the fifth row. A technical glitch in Friday’s practice session restricted Enaam to only nine laps of the circuit. “I and the team are new to the series and learning from each other,” Enaam said. Team owner Dominick Cape said of Enaam’s efforts: “I think he did a really good job. We made a lot of changes since the start of the weekend. He thought the balance was good but the car was not quick enough. We have to work on that a little bit. Enaam is really good.” The current series of races are taking place at the beautiful lush green Barber Motorsports Park, near Birmingham, Alabama. Last year I was at this track on the podium in third place competing in the USPro2000 championship, Enaam told this reporter. An excited Enaam explained: “We are very happy with the progress we are making against teams with much more experience than us. It’s all to play for in the Grand Prix. I will be starting from the clean side of the track, and plan to score many points. The support I am getting from my fans in Pakistan and fellow desis around the world is tremendous. I hope to make them proud on race day.” Not only that, Enaam Ahmed is also the British Formula 3 Champion, the first ever high-level Formula Championship winner in the history of Pakistan and beating the record of Ayrton Senna by winning 13 races in one season.