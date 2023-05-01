Share:

The Great Power Competition in the 21st century is centered on Asia where the US is countering China through military alliances, expanding their military bases in the South China Sea. In this regard, the US and the Philippines signed the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) in 2014 to increase military cooperation between the two countries. The Philippines gave access to the US to five military bases, which was later expanded to nine. The location of three out of the four new bases recently announced is on the Island of Luzon, 250 miles away from Taiwan, and one is in the Palawan province in the South China Sea. China raised concerns over the US’s growing military presence, endangering regional peace.

The US has sent 200 troops to Taiwan to provide military training to the Taiwan armed forces. The US has also enhanced its military presence in the region through different strategic engagements, such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) and the Australia, UK, and the US alliance named AUKUS. The US is advancing its interests vis-à-vis China indirectly through the gray zone. The US has followed the same pattern of military alliances throughout history. Soon after World War II, the US formed NATO to counter the Soviet Union. SEATO and CENTO were also military pacts to deter communism. The US expansion is based on military adventures as its defense industry became a defining feature of its economy.

Contrary to this, the rise of China is based on economic alliances. China is expanding its influence throughout the globe through different trade agreements and investments. China’s Belt and Road Initiative is an effort to integrate the economies of the world through the development of robust infrastructure. China is investing in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. In Africa, Chinese funds back a wide range of projects from transportation infrastructure to energy and minerals, medicine, agriculture, and telecommunications. In Asia, China has been investing in a range of sectors, including manufacturing, technology, and real estate. China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to connect Asia with Europe and Africa through a network of infrastructure projects, has been a major driver of investment in the region.

In Latin America, China has been investing in energy and mining, as well as infrastructure projects such as ports, highways, and railways. China has also been increasing its trade with Latin American countries, focusing on commodities such as oil, soybeans, and copper. To counter China’s growing influence under the flagship of the Belt and Road Initiative, G-7 countries announced a global infrastructure initiative termed as Build Back Better World (B3W). The project failed to make any major advancements owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. No such developments are seen in Latin America, Asia, and Africa under B3W as the US is occupied with the war in Ukraine, and its focus and resources are drained over there.

China has adopted the policy of a cautious and conciliatory response to avoid any escalation. However, the external environment is going to have an impact on China’s policy of non-confrontation. The competitive strategic environment the US has created to suppress the rise of China by surrounding it through military bases, different strategic engagements, and investing in its hostile neighbor.

The rise of China won’t remain peaceful when its national interests are at stake. In this case, the South China Sea and India will be the ground for proxy between the two great powers. Moreover, the US cannot impose its will on the rest of the countries as in the Ukraine war, it failed to bring other states on the same page in following sanctions imposed on Russia. Despite those imposed sanctions, the US even failed to ban India’s trade relations with Russia. Further, the US also miserably failed in Afghanistan, and the Ukraine war also highlights the failure of security agreements and guarantees provided by the West. Contrary to this, China is the biggest trading partner of over 120 countries. By dragging other states in competition with China, the US in long run will lose the diplomatic support of other states. Not only due to their economic interests with China, but also because of shift in the strategic environment where the US is losing its stature as a reliable security guarantor.