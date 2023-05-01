Share:

ISLAMABAD - An event titled ‘Fantastic China’ was held here yesterday to draw attention to Pakistan and Chi­na’s ongoing scientific and technological coop­eration as well as China’s accomplishments over the past 10 years.The event was organized by China Media Group FM-98 in collaboration with Pakistan Science Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Science Commis­sioner of the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad Yin Shengxin said that 175 science research projects had been successfully carried out in China, greatly raising the standard of living for Chinese citizens. He said China places a high value on the advancement of science and tech­nology and that it has made numerous world-class scientific and technological advances. He maintained that China and Pakistan had greatly aided one another.

He said China places a high value on Paki­stan’s scientific and technical cooperation. In his address, Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju said China has consistent­ly supported Pakistan in science, technology, and other areas for which the entire Pakistani nation is appreciative. In his speech, Chairman of the Pakistan Science Foundation Dr Shahid Mahmood Baig said China’s contributions to the world in the areas of science and technol­ogy were commendable. He said the Pakistan Science Foundation has the chance to gain a lot from China’s scientific accomplishments.