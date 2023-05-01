Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday PML-N bigwigs Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal were sabotaging negotiations between the PDM-led government and the PTI.

Speaking to a Dunya News program, he said we had been under immense pressure to call off negotiations after the law-enforcement agencies raided PTI president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's house but PTI chief Imran Khan asked us to continue the process. “The government said it had no link to the raid,” he added.

One faction of the PDM did not want negotiations to be held adding that the anti-negotiations faction would be enjoying Maryam Nawaz’s support, he said.

Mr Chaudhry said if they (the government) announced the budget, it would add to the troubles of people. “70pc of negotiations stood successful as we want elections before the budget and they want it after the budget,” he added.

“The issue of date for holding elections is very important”, he said.

He went on to say that constitution needed to be amended to push elections in provinces (Punjab and KP) forward. “We sat with them at the negotiations upon SC’s order,” he added.

He said they (the PDM) used to say that the PTI did not want to sit with them at the negotiating table adding that they (the PTI) proved them wrong. “We want matters to settle but if they don’t, it will be because of mischievous [members of the PDM],” he added.

They were trying to incite us but we did not respond to them, he alluded. “We want to know if the establishment backs it or not,” he added.

The third and final round of talks between the PTI and the PDM-led government would take place on Tuesday at 9pm.

Earlier, Mr Asif had said that he did not see a “positive outcome” of the talks. “What will be the result of the negotiations with the PTI as they are setting conditions,” he said. Meanwhile Javed Latif had said talks should never be held with “terrorists” and those who “want to destroy national institutions”.