ISLAMABAD - Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) is organizing a series of training workshops for teachers of geography subject in collaboration with Islamabad Model Postgraduate College (IMPC) H-8. According to FDE, the workshop is scheduled to begin on May 2 and will end on May 24, 2023. Approximately 120 school teachers who are teaching geography to grades VI-VIII will attend the training workshop in 4 batches. The workshop will be for 3 days for each batch, with around 5 hours of lectures/hands-on sessions on each day. The workshop is targeted at geography teachers working in ICT educational institutions and it is open to all, regardless of their level of experience.
Agencies
May 01, 2023
