ISLAMABAD - Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) is orga­nizing a series of training workshops for teachers of geography subject in col­laboration with Islamabad Model Postgraduate Col­lege (IMPC) H-8. Accord­ing to FDE, the workshop is scheduled to begin on May 2 and will end on May 24, 2023. Approximately 120 school teachers who are teaching geography to grades VI-VIII will attend the training workshop in 4 batches. The workshop will be for 3 days for each batch, with around 5 hours of lec­tures/hands-on sessions on each day. The workshop is targeted at geography teachers working in ICT ed­ucational institutions and it is open to all, regardless of their level of experience.