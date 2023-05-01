Share:

After a plane carrying 93 more Pakistanis reached in Islamabad taking the total number of evacuated citizens to 729, the Foreign Office issued a statement on Monday that all Pakistanis stranded in conflict-ridden country would be brought home in the next two days.

The Pakistanis in Sudan are first taken to port, then they move to Jaddah and then the PAF is bringing them home.

Meanwhile, the FO also thanked Saudi Arabia for the latter’s support to the Pakistanis in Sudan. Taking to Twitter, it responded to the statement of the Saudi Foreign Office that said 36 Pakistanis arrived in Jaddah via Royal Saudi Air Force.