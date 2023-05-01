Share:

WAH CANTT - Wah Cantt police busted a local notorious gang in­volved in robberies and street crimes and arrested its three members includ­ing the ringleader besides recovery of looted booty and arms utilized during vari­ous criminal activities. Talk­ing to newsmen on Sunday, SP Potohar division Waqas Khan disclosed that the gang known as ‘Ishaqa gang’ was most wanted and notori­ous gang was involved in a number of street crimes in­cluding snatching, robbery in the area. He said that a team of Station House Of­ficer Sarmad Ilyas raided at their hideout and arrested the members of the gang in­cluding its ring leader iden­tified as Ishaq alias Ishaqa, Ikram and Muslim. He said that snatched booty, three snatched motorcycles and arms utilized in the various crimes were also recovered from their possession. Dur­ing the preliminary inter­rogation, the gang has con­fessed of committing various robberies, snatching and street crimes activities in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah.