I would like to bring to the attention of the responsible government the issue of the quota system and its impact on government job allocation in Pakistan. The quota system, which gives preference to certain ethnic groups in government jobs, is causing injustice to the people of Karachi, who are not getting their fair share of government positions despite their contribution to the country’s economy.

It is disheartening to see that on every higher government post, there must be a representative from Sindhi or Punjabi ethnic group, while the people of Karachi, who are considered the commercial and financial capital of Pakistan, are being overlooked. This not only hampers the growth of Karachi but also impedes the progress of the whole country.

In the tenure of the current government, the quota system has been approved for an indefinite period due to a 40:60 ratio between urban and rural areas. This has resulted in people from rural areas with lower merit getting higher government jobs while qualified candidates from urban areas are left jobless.

Therefore, I request the authorities end the quota system and promote a merit-based system for government job allocation. This will ensure that the people of Karachi, who are essentially running the whole economy of our country, get their due rights and contribute to the growth and development of the nation.

SYEDA AREEBA SAFDAR,

Karachi.