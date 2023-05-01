Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Cabinet vide its deci­sion Case No.223/Rule-19/2023 dated 30.04.2023 has approved the appointment of eight mem­bers of the National Industrial Re­lations Commission (NIRC) with immediate effect against nine posts as proposed by the Minis­try of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development (MoOP&HRD).

The newly appointed members of NIRC are Syed Noor ul Hasnain (Retired Civil Servant), Abdul Qa­yyum (Retired District and Ses­sion Judge), Sohail Akram (Re­tired District and Session Judge), Muhammad Zubair Khan (Retired District and Session Judge), Shab­bir Hussain Awan (Retired District and Session Judge), Muhammad Siraj-ul-Islam Khan (Advocate), Abdul Ghani (Advocate), and Mun­awar Hussain Turi (Advocate).

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the MoOP&HRD, in compliance with the Cabinet decision, issued for­mal notifications for the appoint­ment of members accordingly.

Nine posts of members were va­cant for the last few months. The appointment against these vacant posts was required to be made with the approval of the Federal Cabinet. The MoOP&HRD accord­ingly submitted a summary for the Cabinet on 30.04.2023 forwarding a panel of nominations for appoint­ment against the vacant posts.

The NIRC is an attached depart­ment of the MoOP&HRD estab­lished under Section 53 of the In­dustrial Relations Commission (IRA), 2012. The commission is mandated to deal with adjudica­tion of industrial disputes, reg­istration of trade unions, deter­mination of collective bargaining agents, unfair labour practices and individual grievances in trans-pro­vincial establishments and those located in Islamabad.