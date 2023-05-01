Share:

Government has approved the appointment of eight members in National Industrial Relations Commission.

A formal notification has also been issued in compliance of the federal cabinet decision.

The members are Syed Noor ul Hasnain, Abdul Qayyum, Sohail Akram, Zubair Khan, Shabbir Hussain Awan, Muhammad Siraj ul Islam Khan, Abdul Ghani and Munawar Hussain Turi.

The National Industrial Relations Commission, an attached department of Information Ministry was established under section 53 of the Industrial Relations Commission , 2012. It is mandated to deal with adjudication of industrial disputes, registration of trade unions, determination of collective bargaining agents, unfair labor practices and individual grievances in trans-provincial establishments and those located in Islamabad.