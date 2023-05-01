Share:

The federal government has imposed Section 144 for three days in view of security concerns in the provincial capital Peshawar.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad said there will be a ban on gathering of five or more people in one place in the city. The ban has been imposed in view of the critical security situation and action will be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced to hold rallies in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar today [Monday].

The rally in Peshawar will be led by PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Pervez Khattak. The rally will be taken out from Gulbahar Chowk to Chowk Yadgar. The participants of the rally will march on foot on GT Road.