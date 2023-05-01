Share:

LAHORE - Hajj Director Lahore Iqrar Ahmad said that pil­grims must strictly follow Saudi Arabia laws. Ad­dressing a training programme here on Sunday, he said the Saudi government had implemented severe punishments for beggars. He said, “Beg­gars are awarded one-year imprisonment besides a fine of 100,000 Riyal.” Iqrar Ahmad said that for­eign beggars were expelled from Saudi Arabia af­ter completion of imprisonment. He said that fin­gerprints of foreign beggars were saved besides imposing ban on their entry into Saudi Arabia. The Hajj director said that pilgrims should take care of the repute of the country after arriving in Saudi Arabia. He suggested that the pilgrims should stay safe from professional beggars and pick pockets.