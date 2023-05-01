Share:

LAHORE-The Image 2ndTorsam Khan Nation Junior and Senior Squash Championship 2023 entered the semifinals stage as the quarterfinals of the event were decided on Sunday at the at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Karachi. In the women’s quarterfinals, Mehwish played well against Sameera Shahid and outclassed her by 3-0 with the score being 11/5, 11/2, 11/4. Mahnoor Ali beat Sehrish Ali 3-1, 11/3,11/9,8/11,11/7, Anum Aziz beat Kainat 3-0, 11/6,11/2,11/4 and Roshna Mehboob beat Fehmina Asim 3-0 11/3,11/4,11/4. In the Under-15 boys quarterfinals, Noman Khan beat Abdul Ahad Butt 3-0, 11/3,11/3,11/9, Ahmed Rehan beat Abdul Ahad Imran 3-0, 11/2,11/1,11/1, Rayyan Bahadur beat M Saif 3-0, 11/3,11/4,11/4 and Malik Haris beat Omer Ahmed Osmani 3-0, 11/5,11/6,11/6. The semifinals will be played today (Monday) at 12:00 PM.