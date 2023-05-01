Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that Imran Khan should stop plotting, the conditions of the labourers would improve.

Ms Nawaz, while addressing a convention on the occasion of International Workers’ Day in Lahore, said she had no idea that the labour wing of PML-N was so active. “Glad to see, our workers are the backbone of the country”. She said she wanted the minimum wage of workers to be raised to Rs40,000.

She said she will convey to the Finance Minister Isahq Dar and the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that the minimum wages should be Rs40,000 per month. Despite the difficult and tough economic conditions, the Prime Minister had raised monthly wage to Rs 35,000.

Maryam said in 2017 Chapati (Roti) was selling at Rs2 and today its price is Rs25. She said children of labourers used to eat Chapati (Roti) to their fill. Today, labourers have key role in most of the development in the country but they are not getting bread.