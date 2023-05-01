Share:

The Bridge Federation of Pakistan is ready to host the BFAME (Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East) Championship in Lahore from 5h May to 13th May in Lahore. Teams from India, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan and Bangladesh will be participating in the event. Pakistan has also been the host country for BFAME Championships in 2007 and 1985.

Pakistan Bridge Federation President Mubasher Lucman said, “We are happy to host teams from India, Palestine and the middle east to Pakistan for the auspicious BFAME Championship. This will be the first of many such events for bridge in Pakistan in 2023 and we happy to host our neighbors in Pakistan”.

30 Team members delegation will be arriving from Indian Bridge Federation to Pakistan on the 5th of May. Some of the most esteemed players in Indian Bridge will be participating including the well known art collector Kiran Nadar who is the trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation.

Indian will play the Pakistan team of 24 players in groups. Pakistan team is represented by a selection of players curated after conducting national bridge trials in Lahore, Karachi & Islamabad. The Pakistan women’s team will also be represented by seasoned players like Rubina Saeed Hai and Qudsia Dossa.

The two final teams will get to participate on the World Championship stage to be held later this year.

Bridge is a card deck game played all over the world professionally. The PBF is hoping to direct the development of the game and its players in Pakistan to help represent Pakistan at the international stage. Pakistan will also be participating in the Asian Games in September 2023.