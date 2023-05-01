Share:

Once upon a time, a house was overrun with mice. Learning the news, a cat told herself, ‘That place certainly belongs to me,’ before taking up her quarters in the house. The game commenced. She started catching and eating the mice one by one. Looking at this outright massacre, the mice started strategizing. As they could stand it no longer, they expressed their collective determination to take to their holes and stay there. Considering this unexpected move as ‘awkward’, the cat thought of coaxing the mice out by a trick. After deep contemplation, she came up with a plan. She climbed up the wall and let herself hang down by her hind legs from a peg, pretending to be dead. Soon a mouse peeped out and saw the cat hanging there. The legendary remarks made by the mouse still reverberate in the air. ‘Aha, you are certainly very clever, Madam, no doubt. However, you may turn yourself into a bag of meal hanging there, if you feel like, yet you won’t catch us coming anywhere near you.’

Many of us have heard this story, of which, the moral is quite clear. Once bitten, twice shy. There must be an explanation then if a former PM of Pakistan would dolorously talk about the possibility of a future military rule in the country. Come to think of it, what if the ongoing political crisis culminates in another martial law? What are its ramifications internally particularly from the eco-political perspective and how would the world including the US react to a troubled and polarized country under military rule, especially in view of the already volatile regional environment?

The good news? Since 2010-11, GHQ seemed to have reached a few decisions. A little bird told us that one of the ‘lessons learnt’ was: No martial law, come what may…!!! On the other hand, having been bitten a few times, political parties might not invite another ’90-days’ period of military rule. Furthermore, the announcement by the outgoing COAS regarding the Army’s apolitical, security-bound role, makes this ‘eventuality’ even more unlikely. The recent presser by DG (ISPR) also pointed indirectly towards the same. However, as anything is possible in Pakistan, there is no harm in pondering over what Khaqan Abbasi observed last week.

Is another martial law in the offing? Terming the ongoing political crisis as an ‘irrational situation’ having all the makings of attracting a military takeover, Abbasi has urged Khan, Nawaz Sharif, and the incumbent COAS to initiate a dialogue for sanity to prevail. In a frank but serious tone, he has forewarned that martial law was ‘always a possibility if the system failed or when there was a conflict amongst institutions, or where political leadership was unable to chart a way forward.’ To prove his point, he recalled that ‘the army intervened in the past in much less severe circumstances.’

Far from the debate on the pros and cons of another military rule in Pakistan, the important question to address would be: why a former PM, a senior member of one of the main political parties, would openly refer to another martial law? Is it an invitation to the ‘apolitical’ Army to take over the country’s joy sticks? Is it an S.O.S call made to the Army as the ‘last resort’ to save Pakistan? Is it an admission that political parties have completely failed following age-old democratic norms to solve their inter-se issues? Is it wishful thinking? As the country is engulfed in all sorts of conspiracy theories, is there something more to it than meets the eye? Is it a message from upstairs, conveyed through a comparatively sensible and sane politician? Or is it simply a warning for all concerned to sit and resolve the issues before it is too late? Think.

The problem? No one at the helm of affairs is ready to take the bull by the horns. One side seems to enjoy the God-gifted opportunity to rule the country while the other side, after trying every trick in the book, is desperate to talk and go into elections. The third force which was traditionally considered as the ‘deciding factor’ is looking at the melting pot wherein ‘future role’, ‘optics’ and ‘law of necessity’ don’t seem to be taking a definite shape. To top it all, as the country is being run on stop-gap arrangements, a broader dialogue, in the open, involving ‘them’, seems highly unlikely. Under the circumstances, if wisdom prevails and Abbasi’s suggestion of a dialogue amongst the big-three is heeded too, the ‘understanding’ would have to reach behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, one needs to be content with the ongoing so-called talks between the government and the opposition. As the trust deficit has gone beyond repair, a plethora of obstacles would have to be crossed before such a dialogue produces some reasonable outcome. Seemingly, that is not possible without ‘their’ meaningful participation.

By now, Khan must have learned a couple of lessons in political science including a realization that popularity among the masses does not necessarily translate into power without following the rules of the game. Holding the ace of spades in your hand does not mean you could win the game. Perhaps Khan is paying the price for overlooking the role of three other aces in the deck. Its time he used the trump card for necessary adjustments rather than dwelling on it aimlessly.

As for the imposition of martial law if the political crisis continues….!! Indeed, it would be interesting to see if the good-old strategy of ‘clear, hold, build and transfer’ could be applicable to present-day Pakistan’s predicament.

Once upon a time, a mouse ran into a glass bottle. ‘That’s it!’, thought the man of the house, ‘I’ll send in a cat’. Smirking with sheer egoism, the man released the cat. Soon, he saw the cat’s neck was also stuck in the bottle while the mouse was still out of harm’s way. Alive and kicking…!!