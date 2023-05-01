Share:

Journalists' bodies have emphasized on protecting rights of media workers, especially job protection and security of life, while performing their professional duty.

In an exclusive interaction with Radio Pakistan's Correspondent Javed Iqbal, they also stressed on availability of socio-economic benefits to media workers as admissible to other labour class.

President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Afzal Butt said the Journalist body is committed to safeguard rights of the media workers, who have a cardinal role in raising voice for the entire labour class of the society.

President Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists Abid Abbasi , while expressing concerns over the working conditions of the journalists in different media houses in Pakistan, urged to formulate a policy to link governmental advertisement with the wages of journalists to ensure protection of their rights.

Office bearers of PFUJ, RYKUJ, Bahawalpur UJ, and Balochistan UJ also paid homage to the martyrs of Chicago who laid down their lives to protect the rights of workers.

The Representatives of Journalists' Bodies said the woes of laborers in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are constantly increasing and the labor laws across the occupied territory are being brazenly flouted. They urged the international organizations including United Nations to act promptly for the protection of workers' rights in IIOJ&K.