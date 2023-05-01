Share:

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa wrote a letter to the members of the Judicial Commission regarding the appointment of two judges to the Supreme Court.

Currently, there are 15 judges working in the Supreme Court instead of 17 and Justice Qazi Faiz Isa is the senior member of them.

According to sources, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa sent a letter to all the members of the Judicial Commission. In the letter Justice Isa suggested the appointment of Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Ahmed Ali Sheikh and Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Musarat Hilali.

According to the sources, the purpose of this letters seemed that consideration should be given to bringing both the Chief Justices to the Supreme Court on the principle of seniority.