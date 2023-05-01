Share:

QUETTA - Chairman Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources Senator Abdul Qadir on Sunday said that about 1,860-km long railway line has been planned from Kashgar to Gwadar to connect Balochistan with the Chinese province of Xinjiang. This project was proposed on the occasion of the inauguration of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Program in 2014, he added. In a statement issued here, he said that China had confirmed the implementa­tion of this project and the allocation of budget for it, this project would be completed at a cost of 58 billion dol­lars saying that this project of the railway line was actually a part of the grand project of restoring the old Silk Road. He said this project could prove to be helpful in reducing dependence on the traditional routes of Western countries, adding this project would prove to be multi-purpose includ­ing commercially integrating various regions of the world saying that this railway project between Pakistan and China was very attractive for interna­tional investors. Apart from freight ve­hicles, the system of passenger trains will also be explained.