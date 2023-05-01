Share:

LAHORE - The inauguration ceremony of the training session, organised by Leg­ends Academy was held at the DHA (Defence Housing Authority) Foot­ball Ground to promote football grassroot talent and explore the local level football coaches in the country. Addressing the inaugura­tion ceremony, CIO NatWest Group Muhammad Kamal Syed said that it was a bid by the Legends Academy to promote the football and grass­root talent as very aspiring players were at a loss at finding the right direction. He said that these talent­ed players were clueless about how to begin their soccer careers and advance from one step to the next. Kamal Syed said that millions of chil­dren in Pakistan played football but it was needed to explore their skills’ level and capacity as the country has a lot of potential and many natural street players. On the occasion, Leg­ends Academy owner Hamza Syed said that our dream was to explore players compatible at national as well as international level, adding that Pakistan produced about 70 per cent of the global production of hand sewed footballs and other re­lated gears so it was time to motivate and encourage football talent which could represent the country at inter­national level. He said that Legends Academy Pakistan was making ef­forts to explore the skills of young players as when the skills were nur­tured in the right hands, legendary players could be produced. Hamza Syed said that there was no short­age of talent in football in Pakistan but it was need of the hour to allow young talent to develop and realize their full potential. He added that about 400 players under the age of 18, belonging to Lahore and other districts were participating in this training session, maintaining that Legends Academy would make it possible to ensure football train­ing free of cost to the players up to 18 years of age during the upcom­ing summer session in June. Inter­national Football coaches Joshau Wall from UK and Zakria Lasfi from Morocco, expressing their views said that it has been an amazing experience here after seeing talent, determination, hard work and pas­sion of young talented footballers who have potential to compete at international level.