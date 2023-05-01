Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Sunday con­ducted a special cleaning opera­tion at entry and exit points of the provincial capital. According to sources here, scraping and wash­ing activities had been completed at the entrance and exit points of Babu Sabu, Saggian Bridge, Ravi Bridge and Thokar Niaz Baig. LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din said that more than 200 workers and 30 ve­hicles participated in the special cleaning operation. He said that along with the cleaning operation, enforcement teams were also con­ducting operations to take action against illegal dumping of waste.

Trolleys entering the city with­out tarpaulins were a major cause of dust and mud on the roads, he added. He said that action was be­ing taken against vehicles entering the city without tarpaulins. The CEO appealed to citizens to coop­erate with the LWMC for maintain­ing cleanliness in the city. WASA MD reviews desilting operation at LOS drain. The Water and Sanita­tion Agency started a grand desilt­ing operation at the LOS drain on Sunday.

According to official sources here, WASA Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad reviewed the desilting operation. Five excava­tors and 30 dump trucks besides other machinery were taking part in the operation, said the sources. The MD directed the staff to ex­pedite the desilting operation. He said that two rounds of desilting of all drains should be completed prior to monsoon season. Ghufran Ahmad also appealed to people not to throw garbage into drains; otherwise, fine would be imposed on violators of the law.