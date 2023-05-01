Share:

HYDERABAD-Police on Sunday arrested two suspected suppliers of mainpuri in the limits of Police Station Paban in a crackdown against drugs.

According to a spokesman, on the directives of SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, Paban Police arrested two mainpuri suppliers identified as Ibrahim Tangri and Dilbar Zaunr along with two bags of prepared mainpuri. The Paban Police, while registering a case under Gutka and mainpuri Act, started an investigation against the accused. The arrested accused also confessed during a preliminary investigation that they were members of mainpuri supplier gang, the spokesman stated.