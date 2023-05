Share:

MULTAN - A labourer was buried after sand piles fell down on him while digging a hole near Chand Chowk here on Sunday. Ac­cording to Rescue officials, a labourer namely Muham­mad Shahid s/o Muham­mad Buksh resident of Basti Malook was busy digging a hole when suddenly sand piles fell down on him and he was trapped under it. Upon receiving the informa­tion, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.