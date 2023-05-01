Share:

LAHORE - Re­acting to Friday’s police raid on at the Lahore residence of Chaudhrys of Gujrat, Pun­jab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that he was appalled to know the po­lice raid at the residence of the PML-Q chief Ch Shujat Hus­sain to arrest the PTI president Ch Parvez Elahi. In a tweet, Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the team going for the arrest of Ch Parvez Elahi raided the residence of Ch Shujat Hus­sain because of which Ch Sa­lik Hussain got injured. “Ap­palled to know that the team went to arrest Ch Parvez Elahi but stormed Ch Shujat’s House in which Ch Salik Hussain got injured. Law should take its course”, he said in his tweet. Mohsin Naqvi further stated in his tweet no one could be al­lowed to take any sort of un­lawful steps. The chief minis­ter said that he was residing in Madinah Munawara and ac­quiring all the details. He also expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the incident.