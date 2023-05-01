LAHORE - Reacting to Friday’s police raid on at the Lahore residence of Chaudhrys of Gujrat, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that he was appalled to know the police raid at the residence of the PML-Q chief Ch Shujat Hussain to arrest the PTI president Ch Parvez Elahi. In a tweet, Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the team going for the arrest of Ch Parvez Elahi raided the residence of Ch Shujat Hussain because of which Ch Salik Hussain got injured. “Appalled to know that the team went to arrest Ch Parvez Elahi but stormed Ch Shujat’s House in which Ch Salik Hussain got injured. Law should take its course”, he said in his tweet. Mohsin Naqvi further stated in his tweet no one could be allowed to take any sort of unlawful steps. The chief minister said that he was residing in Madinah Munawara and acquiring all the details. He also expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the incident.
