Share:

KARACHI-The Muttahida Quomi Movement has once against expressed its dissatisfaction over the ongoing digital census being carried out across the country, saying that its reservations over census have proved correct. MQM leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Mustafa Kamal were addressing a press conference in Karachi on Sunday.

Siddiqui called for holding a truthful census. “At least, we should be counted truthfully,” he implored, adding that counting each and every person is the responsibility of the state.

“Our reservations about the census have proved true. Census is a very important national matter. But history bears witness that population of Karachi has always been wrongfully counted and previous censuses showed lesser number of people residing here,” Siddiqui deplored.

Mustafa Kamal said that 40 meetings on census have been held during last three months. He said that the MQM leaders called on Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif to express their reservations on the ongoing census during last 10 days.

“It seems that we are demanding a piece of land instead of truthful census,” Kamal rued.