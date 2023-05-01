Share:

HYDERABAD-Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s district Organizer Zafar Rajput demanded of the government to fix minimum wages of labourers Rs.40000 per month and ensure implementation of that decision in letter and spirit. In a statement issued here in connection with the Labour Day to be marked on May 1, MQM- P leader said due to the historical struggle of the labourers of Chicago, rights of the labourers were secured all over the world. Zafar Rajput said labourers and peasants must be paid their minimum remuneration as fixed by the government and all private institutions be made bound to implement the decision.

MQM Pakistan’s leader also demanded the enhancement of minimum wages of labourers and employees to Rs. 40000 so that they could be able to cater for their essential needs.