PESHAWAR - Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Af­fairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam has conveyed his heartfelt felicitations and earnest wishes to the country’s entire labour­er community on the occasion of Labour Day.

In his message on Sunday, the SAPM reiter­ated the government’s resolve to protect the rights of labour community and to work for their collective well being.

He said that today, we pay tribute to the val­iant workers of Pakistan and around the world and reaffirm our commitment to the dignity of labour.

Engr Amir Muqam said that every year, the first day of May provides us the opportunity to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of workers to the development and prosperity of their nations across the globe.

He assured Pakistan’s workers that the fed­eral government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was fully committed to taking all measures, in cooperation with the provincial governments, to enhance the wel­fare of workers and their families as well as to raise their standards of living.

Engr Amir Muqam who is also president Pa­kistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said, “We understand very well that only a healthy, happy and well-educated workforce will enable Pakistan to attain its full social and economic potential, and this is what we are working towards with complete sincerity of purpose.”