Pervez Ashraf says country’s prosperity depends on efforts of working-class people and we must acknowledge their contributions by making sure provision of their due rights and benefits.

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Raja Per­vez Ashraf on Sunday highlighted the vital role of the labour force and working-class in the nation’s prog­ress, emphasizing the need to ac­knowledge their contribution.

In his Labour Day message, Speaker recognized the crucial role of workers in the development and progress of the country on the occasion of Labour Day. National Assembly, Speaker said that May Day provides us with a gold­en opportunity to pay tribute to the services of the working-class, which are playing an important role in the country’s development and progress.

He stated that on this day, we re­member the efforts of the work­ers who have sacrificed their lives in the struggle against oppression and exploitation in Chicago, and we acknowledge the crucial role of la­bour and working-class in the con­struction and development of the country. He added that today’s day is a symbol of the Pakistani labour community’s role, abilities, dedica­tion, happiness, and the nation’s determination towards progress, he expressed these thoughts on the oc­casion of Labour Day, which is being celebrated all over the world. Speak­er said that the working-class plays a central role in the development and happiness of any country, so it is essential for us to ensure the timely payment for their services and their welfare. He said that all civilized so­cieties in the world have legislated to ensure the rights, welfare, and prosperity of their working-class.

The speaker said that ensuring rights and welfare for labour is neces­sary for the development of the coun­try. Pakistan’s prosperity depends on the efforts of the working-class, and we must acknowledge their contri­butions and make sure that they re­ceive their due rights and benefits. In a message issued on May Day, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Za­hid Akram Durrani emphasized the significance of the working-class and their contribution to the country’s de­velopment. Current parliament was making efforts on priority for the welfare of the labour class. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after as­suming powers had fixed Rs 25,000 per month as minimum wage for a labour. He reiterated government’s firm re­solve to protect the rights of labourers and providing them to ba­sic amenities of life.