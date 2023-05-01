Share:

The frequent use of the word “corruption” in Pakistan is unfortunately reflective of the rampant corruption that has persisted since the country’s inception. Despite receiving good salaries, government employees continue to engage in corrupt practices.

This has made life unbearable for the poor, who are forced to pay large sums of money to corrupt officials in order to accomplish even the simplest tasks, such as obtaining signatures or issuing documents. As a result, our nation has become known as a place where the rich and powerful prey on the poor.

Although Pakistan was founded on the principles of equality and egalitarianism, these ideals seem to have been lost in the current state of affairs. In order to combat corruption, I believe that there needs to be a dedicated complaints cell or organization in offices that can ensure proper checks and balances and maintain constant vigilance.

If we do not take action to address corruption, merit will continue to suffer, and the poor will continue to be marginalized. It is time for the government to take responsibility and act to rid our nation of corruption once and for all.

ENGR. YAQOOB ALI BALOCH,

Hyderabad.