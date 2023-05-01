Share:

Citizens killed a dacoit and injured other in an exchange of fire at Faisalabad road area of Sheikhupura district, adjacent to the provincial capital of Punjab, in the short hours of Monday night.

According to the sources, the suspects were allegedly looting the citizens when the locals opened fire on the dacoits. As a result, one suspect was killed and another got severely injured.

The injured suspect was shifted to DHQ Sheikhupura but was said to be in extremely critical condition. However, the police have started investigation after registering a case of the incident and claim to get to the core of this issue soon.