With the talks between the PDM government and the PTI approaching a deadlock as it enters its final stages this coming week, the latter’s leadership is already preparing a strategy in case of negotiations falling through. It appears that a show of street power is on the cards for the PTI with rallies being announced in Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar. While it remains to be seen if this will have an impact on the government’s calculus, the hope is that the proceedings remain peaceful and non-violent, and that the efforts at brokering talks are not wasted.

Talks between the two sides commenced on April 28 which was rightly seen as a breakthrough in the weeks-long deadlock on elections. It is also good to see how the talks remained on track and both sides refused to let their differences come in the way of forging a consensus on general elections. However, we are not close to achieving any sort of consensus given the demands that have been tabled. The PTI has sought an early date for the dissolution of the National Assembly as well as the remaining two provincial assemblies – Sindh and Balochistan –so that elections could be called on a single day in July this year. The government, however, wants to complete the constitutional term and is of the opinion that elections should be held in August or September. Among other things, the PTI wants the government not to present the budget but the latter is insisting on it.

Following the two rounds of talks, the parties are now expected to hold the final round of negotiations on May 2. However, Tuesday will be a tough day with both unwilling to budge from their positions. The hope still is that something can be salvaged from this herculean effort of brokering talks. We cannot have this effort go in vain and the continuation of the political crisis would be extremely damaging for the country.

It is imperative that the leadership on both sides exhibit flexibility for the greater interests of the nation. What we need is maturity and leadership on display, as opposed to adversarial rhetoric and politics of vengeance. As it is, the process of talks has been soured by the late-night raids on former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi’s home. Such incidents will make it impossible to instill maturity and civility into the political environment and will only prolong this paralysing crisis.