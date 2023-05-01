Share:

LAHORE - As per directions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Punjab Police operation against Katcha criminals in Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur is continued. In this regard, the police teams have carried out targeted operations and eliminated the hideouts of dangerous criminals. According to details, the Pun­jab police have so far burned hideouts of seven dangerous criminals namely Nazeer Lethani, Irshad Lethani, Shabira Lethani, Fa­reeda Kokani, Ishaq Jhubra Sukhani, Abdullah Sukhani and Hafiz Meher Deen Sukhani. Sev­eral criminals have been arrested in exchange for firing, while others have been forced to flee after retreating. Punjab Police teams have also set up sev­eral campuses in the Katcha area after demolishing criminal’s hide­outs. Irfan Khan Mazari Camp in Rahim Yar Khan, Afzal Lathani Camp, Farida Kokani Camp and Sid­wani Camp in Rajanpur have been set up from where more operations are being implemented. Police are advancing to eliminate the hideouts of other crimes in the interior Katcha areas