RAWALPINDI - Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with Central Imam Hussain Council, organized the Khawaja Gharib Nawaz Sufi conference here on Saturday. The con­ference was chaired by Sheikh Al-Mushaih Habib Ali Khan, while Chairman Imam Hussain Council Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi participated as a special guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Habib Ali Khan said that Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri not only made the Sufi thoughts and teachings completely subject to the rules of the Shariah but also present­ed Sufism as the trustee and guardian of the Sha­riah. He tried to convey the real teachings of Islam to the people and promoted the religion of Islam by endorsing peace, love, and brotherhood.

Habib Ali added that there was a need to pres­ent the personality and attributes of Hazrat Kha­waja Gharib Nawaz to the world. In the second part of the conference, the opening ceremony of ‘Khawaja Gharib Nawaz’s True Successor’, writ­ten by Professor Dr Syed Al Azhar Anas, was held. Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said that every chapter of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti’s life was a reflection of obedience to Allah and following the Sunnah of the Prophet (S.A.W). The charming springs of Islam in the Subcontinent were the re­sult of his invitation, preaching, growth and guid­ance to the people, he added.

Khawaja Gharib Nawaz sowed the seed of monotheism and prophet hood, dominance of re­ligion and Sufism of Islam in the idolatry of India. Dr Ghaznafar said that the teachings of Sufism of­fer a solution to contemporary social unrest and anxiety. Kokab Iqbal, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Ihsan Kabria, and other speakers also shed light on vari­ous aspects of the book. A large number of people from the twin cities participated in the ceremony.