ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s national pavilion is opened at the Skill In­ternational Arts Centre in China’s Langfang.

The pavilion displays the diversity of the country’s products, cultural heritage, and economic potential.

The pavilion is themed ‘Emerging Pakistan,’ and aims to showcase Pakistan’s dedication to economic development and traditional products in China, Gwa­dar Pro reported.

The opening ceremony was graced by the Ambas­sador of Pakistan to China, Moin-ul-Haque, and the pavilion includes a range of exhibits, from a tradi­tional Pakistani truck decorated with intricate motifs to handcrafted products and cultural displays high­lighting the country’s rich diversity.

According to the ambassador, this is Langfang’s first National Pavilion.

“I’m delighted to inaugurate the Pakistan National Pavilion, and Pakistan is the first country to establish its National Pavilion in the Skill International Arts centre,” he said.

He stated that the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence was celebrated in this centre last year, and the event was a resounding success despite the Covid-19 pandemic, attracting around 10,000 visi­tors and contributing to the establishment of the Pa­kistan National Pavilion here.

He believes that the pavilion will attract millions of visitors here.