ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination on Sunday announced that the country’s first and only Monkeypox patient has fully recovered and been discharged from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital. According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, the reports of the patient were negative, who was admitted to PIMS to get medical treatment. “Best medical services were provided to the patient. “Now there is no Monkeypox patient in Pakistan, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said in a statement. He appreciated the hospital staff for providing extraordinary care to the patient. He added the ministry was vigilantly monitoring the situation while keeping all the relevant stakeholders on board for ensuring preparedness, timely response, and containment of Mpox cases in Pakistan.
Agencies
May 01, 2023
