ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of National Health Ser­vices, Regulations, and Coordi­nation on Sunday announced that the country’s first and only Monkeypox patient has fully re­covered and been discharged from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospi­tal. According to the spokesper­son of the Ministry of Nation­al Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, the reports of the patient were negative, who was admitted to PIMS to get medical treatment. “Best medical services were provid­ed to the patient. “Now there is no Monkeypox patient in Pa­kistan, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qa­dir Patel said in a statement. He appreciated the hospital staff for providing extraordi­nary care to the patient. He added the ministry was vig­ilantly monitoring the situa­tion while keeping all the rele­vant stakeholders on board for ensuring preparedness, timely response, and containment of Mpox cases in Pakistan.