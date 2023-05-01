Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan U19 fast bowlers Amir Hassan and Mohammad Ismail shared seven wickets between them as the tourists bundled out Bangladesh U19 for 149 in 59 overs. In return, Pakistan U19 were 76 for no loss in 26 overs when stumps were drawn on day one at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.

After being put into bat by Saad Baig, the visiting bowlers made sure they extract the most from the pitch, which offered assistance to fast bowlers in the morning session. The home side’s top-order batters seemed clueless against the fast bowling of Amir and Ismail as five of their batters were sent back to the pavilion inside 10 overs with 21 runs on the board.

That Bangladesh U19 were able to recover and score 149 were due to an 81-run partnership for the sixth wicket between captain Sharear Sakib and Sheikh Parvaiz Jibon. Parvaiz emerged as a top scorer from the home side as he hammered 111-ball 56 runs, with the help of eight fours. Sharear also batted well and contributed with 48 runs off 98 balls, which included six fours.

For Pakistan U19, Amir Hassan was a wrecker-in-chief for Bangladesh batters as he grabbed four wickets for 29 runs from 16 overs, while Ismail also bowled brilliantly and bagged three for 41 runs from 13 overs. Vice-captain Ali Asfand secured two wickets for 37 from 14 overs. In reply, Pakistan’s opening pair Azan Awais and Shahzaib Khan provided a solid start to the innings and returned undefeated on 36 and 39 runs, respectively. Left-handed Azan’s innings included six fours, while Shahzaib struck eight fours off the 72 balls he faced. With Pakistan U19 trailing by only 73 runs and 10 wickets in hand, the batters will aim to come out today and gain a sizeable first-inning lead against the Bangladesh U19.

Scores in Brief

BANGLADESH U19 149 all out, 59 overs (Sheikh Parvaiz Jibon 56, Sharear Sakib 48; Amir Hassan 4-29, Mohammad Ismail 3-41, Ali Asfand 2-37) vs PAKISTAN U19 76-0, 26 overs (Shahzaib Khan 39 not out, Azan Awais 36 not out).