“Tuberculosis, starvation, fatigue, and there

are many who have no desire to live.”

–Edward R. Murrow

Back in 1882, Dr. Robert Koch announced the discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacteria that causes tuberculosis (TB). During this time, TB killed one out of every seven people living in the US and Europe. Dr. Koch’s discovery was the most important step taken toward the control and elimination of this deadly disease. A century later, March 24—the day that he discovered TB—was designated to be World TB day; a day to educate the public about the impact of TB around the world. Scientists believe that TB has been around for over 3 million years. It was called ‘phthisis’ in ancient Greece, ‘tabes’ in Rome and ‘schachepheth’ in Hebrew.