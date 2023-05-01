Share:

Minister directs provincial govts to complete field coverage of census till May 15 in areas where population growth is not in line with normal demographic trends.

ISLAMABAD - Following serious notice by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the re­peated extensions of field enumera­tion activities of the 7th Population and Housing Census, Pakistan Bu­reau of Statistics (PBS) on Sunday formally announced the closure of census field operations in all areas except 66 districts where the dead­line was extended for two weeks.

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, has directed provincial governments to complete the field verification/cov­erage of the Census till 15th May, 2023 in areas where population growth is not in line with normal demographic trends and close the field operation in all areas exhibiting natural trends.

In pursuance of the 12th meeting of the Census Monitoring Committee and meeting with demographers and political parties, a follow-up meeting was held on Sunday with Provincial Chief Secretaries chaired by Minis­ter of Planning Ahsan Iqbal to discuss the nomenclature for completion of fieldwork of the 7th Population and Housing Census by May 15, 2023.

It was decided in the meeting that field operations should specifical­ly focus on verification/coverage of leftover areas in 66 districts across Pakistan which includes Punjab (33 districts), Sindh 8, KP 9, Balochistan (3 districts), AJK 7, GB 4 and ICT. Furthermore, to conclude the exer­cise within the stipulated time, PBS higher management will hold series of meetings starting with Chief Com­missioner Islamabad on 1st May, 2023, with provincial government of Punjab on 2nd May, 2023, KP on 3rd May, 2023, Sindh on 4th May, 2023 and Balochistan on 5th May, 2023 and provide details of target areas showing negative growth, non-living units, single person/two persons’ households to districts for success­ful completion of task.

During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif has taken strict notice on the repeated extensions of field enu­meration activities of the 7th Popula­tion and Housing Census, therefore, targeted verification and enumer­ation operations should be carried out in areas with abnormal popu­lation growth, where gaps have al­ready been highlighted. The minister stressed that special efforts should be made in urban areas of Punjab, Sindh and KP and ICT to counter issues of under coverage and low coverage. A uniform data-driven policy must be adopted to conclude the field enumer­ation in all provinces. Strict monitor­ing of fieldwork and daily sharing of progress with PBS headquarters for onward submission to Minister PD & SI must be adopted to fill the gaps and successfully concluding this exercise.