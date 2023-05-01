Share:

LAHORE - PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday people would never forgive those who had ruined the progress­ing country. Addressing a meeting of the PML-N leadership, attended by PM Shehbaz Sharif and others, via video link, he said on one side, nego­tiations were being held for the sake of the country while on the other side, there was a fight to safeguard vested interests and to degrade the country and its institutions. “No one is ready to guarantee for those who ruined the country for three years,” he added.

The meeting underscored the ex­change of thoughts on the country’s economic and political affairs and the party’s matters.

Mr Sharif went on to say that the PML-N-led federal government had to take immediate steps to control sky­rocketing inflation, adding that poli­cies should be made to give relief to people before elections. “All political parties should contribute to the coun­try’s development,” he added. The for­mer PM said his party had pushed the country to the path of progress after a lot of hard work which was washed away by enemies in three years. “Peo­ple will never forgive them and they will have to save themselves from such people,” he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the session, said the government would soon announce a piece of good news for the people. “The relief package will lessen the troubles people are facing,” he added.

The PML-N would decide on hold­ing elections in the country in one go after consulting with the allies, he said. “We have been struggling to put the country on the path of develop­ment for a year,” he added.