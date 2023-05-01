Share:

An event was held at National Press Club in Islamabad on Monday in connection with the World Labour Day.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt stressed for united efforts to address the problems of all the workers associated with different professions including the media industry.

He said we have achieved some successes vis-a-vis the protection of rights of workers. He was appreciative of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb for appointing the Chairman of Implementation Tribunal for Newspaper Employees (ITNE), which, he said, is addressing problems of media workers.