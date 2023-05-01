Share:

PESHAWAR - The Bhana Mari police on Sunday foiled an attempt of kidnapping young girl and arrest­ed the alleged kidnapper red-hand­edly.

According to details, the team of Bhana Mari Police Station in a rap­id response took immediate action and arrested an alleged kidnapper red-handed while thwarting the at­tempt to kidnap a young girl from Mushtaqabad area.

The arrested alleged accused Kam­ran son of Murad belongs to Landi Arbab Peshawar. The accused tried to kidnap the young girl as soon as he got the opportunity. The local po­lice and local residents immediately reached the spot and arrested the ac­cused who was involved in his nefar­ious intentions.