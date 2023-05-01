PESHAWAR - The Bhana Mari police on Sunday foiled an attempt of kidnapping young girl and arrested the alleged kidnapper red-handedly.
According to details, the team of Bhana Mari Police Station in a rapid response took immediate action and arrested an alleged kidnapper red-handed while thwarting the attempt to kidnap a young girl from Mushtaqabad area.
The arrested alleged accused Kamran son of Murad belongs to Landi Arbab Peshawar. The accused tried to kidnap the young girl as soon as he got the opportunity. The local police and local residents immediately reached the spot and arrested the accused who was involved in his nefarious intentions.