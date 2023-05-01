Share:

ISLAMABAD - Talk show host and political analyst Moeed Pirzada has received a legal notice from renowned journalist Nasim Zehra for making false and defamatory statements about her. Mehdi Tirmizi Advocate, Zeh­ra’s attorney, has demanded that Pirzada take immediate action to remove the “of­fending video and any associated publica­tions, retract your defamatory statements immediately, and publicly apologise to our client within fourteen days to avoid legal action.”

As Pirzada’s statements were deemed fraudulent, malicious, and defamatory, a le­gal notice was sent pursuant to Section 8 of the Defamation Ordinance of 2002. Zehra is a highly regarded journalist who holds de­grees from prestigious universities includ­ing Quaid-e-Azam University, The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts Uni­versity, and the Harvard Asia Centre as a visiting fellow. She is the author of “From Kargil to the Coup: Events that Shook Pa­kistan” and the recipient of multiple acco­lades for her contributions to journalism and academia.

The legal notice added that Pirzada’s false and defamatory statements were made in a YouTube video with Mr Haider Mehdi titled “Dr Moeed Pirzada unwraps Hamid Mir/Nasim Zehra’s disclosures about Gen Bajwa & Army Reforms!” The claim made by Pirza­da, that Zehra ran a scripted show and act­ed at the behest of the government and/or other parties, is patently false and without merit. The legal notice asserted that Pirza­da’s statements were an intentional, calcu­lated, and spiteful assault on Zehra’s hon­our and reputation.

As a well-respected senior journalist, Zeh­ra maintains her independence and objec­tivity to a high ethical standard, which is acknowledged both nationally and interna­tionally. She was named to the 2023 Glob­al List of 20 Women Journalist “Heroes” by the Canada-based Coalition of Women in Journalism (CFWIJ) for their courage and dedication to speaking the truth. On two separate occasions, the government of Pa­kistan nominated her for the prestigious Si­tara-i-Imtiaz award for her excellence as a writer and journalist.

The false and defamatory statements made by Pirzada have significantly dam­aged Zehra’s reputation in Pakistan and abroad. Tirmizi stated that, in terms of ru­pees, the loss to her reputation would amount to billions of dollars. The legal no­tice warned Pirzada that failure to comply with the notice’s requirements would result in legal action, including the filing of a civ­il suit for damages, the pursuit of criminal prosecution for defamation, and prosecu­tion for the use of electronic devices for ma­levolent propaganda and defamation.

Zehra’s legal notice to Pirzada emphasis­es the significance of maintaining the integ­rity and credibility of journalism, as well as the severe consequences associated with making false and defamatory statements against journalists, her lawyer said. The case will be keenly monitored by journalist community in Pakistan.