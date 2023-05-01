Share:

The government makes lip service to facilitate tourism, but nothing practical is seen. The road leading to Fairy Meadow Dusae and Upper Kasora Lake is evidence of their negligence. The road leading to Upper Kasora Lake is narrow and broken, which is a source of embarrassment for tourists.

If the government is serious about the development of tourism, it should give due priority to the realignment and carpeting of the broken roads of Skardu too. The provincial government is responsible for the upkeep of roads, but the roads leading to the inner town are in very poor condition. I request the CM GB to give priority to the repair and realignment of narrow roads.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Skardu.