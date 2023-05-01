Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former president of Pakistan and President Paki­stan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari said yesterday that the PPP was a party of the workers and it will continue to protect the rights of labourers.

In his message on the occasion of International Labour Day, he said that the founding chairman of the PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto always stood by the workers in their struggle for labour rights and rectified the injustices meted out to them through labour reforms. Zardari said that due to the worst inflation, the working class was suffering from economic constraints.

He said that the government of the PPP had made the labourers partners in the government-owned industrial enterprises under the Benazir Employ­ees’ Stock Option Scheme. Zardari expressed the PPP’s resolve to continue solving the problems of the working class on a priority basis after return­ing to power. He said that the PPP is adhered to the manifesto of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Zardari said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was follow­ing the footsteps of his grandfather and mother will support the workers’ rights.