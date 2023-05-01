Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Di­visional President of Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP) Malik Farooq on Sunday chaired a meeting of the PPP Hazara division chap­ter to review the Party’s organizational matters and the awarding of tickets among the candidates from Hazara division for upcom­ing general elections. The meeting discussed organi­zational matters and the upcoming general elections. Various divisional leaders expressed their views and said that PPP was the Party of the common people and we were a socialist organi­zation. President Malik Fa­rooq stated that it was not far when the voice of Bhutto will rise from every home in the Hazara division. He said that our ideology was the voice of the people, based on providing food, clothing, and shelter to the people and the purpose of our poli­tics was to serve the people. Vice Chairman EPTC Ab­bottabad thanked the par­ticipants and stated that our ideology had never changed and we were the defenders of the rights of the people.