LAHORE - Pakistan Railways has an­nounced a 20 percent discount on the Shalimar train service starting from Labour Day (today). In a statement, PR said that a 20 percent discount has been allotted on the tick­ets on Shalimar Express from 1st to 15th May. Meanwhile, the passengers will get discount of up to 20% on all classes of the Shalimar Express from May 1 to 15, “10 percent discount can be vailed on tickets for May 16-31,” Pakistan Railways an­nounced. According to the Railway Department, the Shalimar Express will re­sume operations from La­hore to Karachi on May 1, en route Sahiwal instead of Faisalabad. To enhance the facilities for the high-speed train, its 19 coaches have been reconditioned at Mughalpura Workshop.