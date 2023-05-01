Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Sunday slashed the pric­es of all the petroleum products, except petrol, by up to Rs 10 per litre for the first fortnightly of May.

In a brief televised address, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the price of high-speed diesel was being reduced by Rs5 from May 1. After the reduction, its price will come down to Rs288 per litre from the existing Rs 293 per litre, he said.

Although there was a recommendation of hike in the price of Petrol for the next fortnightly, however, it has been decided that the price of petrol would re­main unchanged for the next 15 days, Dar announced and added that it will remain at Rs 282 per litre.

He said that prices of Kerosene oil and Light Die­sel Oil are being reduced by Rs 10 per litre each to Rs164.68 and 176.07 per litre, respectively, for the first fortnightly of May 2023. It is worth to mention here that for the last fortnightly of April, the government had increased the petrol price by Rs10 per litre to Rs282 per litre citing hike in pric­es in international market and currency depreci­ation. Interestingly, during the last 15 days, there was a downward trend in prices of crude oil in the international market. The prices will remain effec­tive from May 1 till May 15, Dar said.